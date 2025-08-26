Left Menu

Apple Faces Backlash Over 'CO2-Neutral' Claims in Germany

A German court has ruled that Apple cannot label its Apple Watch as 'CO2-neutral,' following environmentalist claims of consumer misinformation. Apple's carbon neutrality project in Paraguay, criticized for ecological impact, faces uncertainty with unguaranteed leases. The ruling challenges corporate 'greenwashing' practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-08-2025 16:59 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 16:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple is no longer allowed to market its Apple Watch as 'CO2-neutral' in Germany, a regional court in Frankfurt ruled on Tuesday. The decision, which found Apple's claims misleading, responds to a complaint from environmentalists and highlights legal challenges faced by tech companies over environmental promises.

Apple, whose carbon neutrality relied on controversial Paraguayan eucalyptus plantations, has decided to phase out its 'carbon neutral' label to conform with upcoming EU legislation. A spokesperson commented on the challenge presented by the lawsuit, which Apple argued might deter credible corporate climate action.

The ruling, praised by Deutsche Umwelthilfe (DUH), underscores growing scrutiny of corporate 'greenwashing.' DUH applauded the court's stance, noting the limited ecological integrity of Apple's project and the precarious future of its Paraguayan leases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

