Network Blackout in Jammu and Kashmir Amid Heavy Rainfall
Network services in Jammu and Kashmir were disrupted due to multiple fiber cuts caused by heavy rainfall. All service providers, including BSNL, experienced outages affecting both landline and mobile services. Technical teams have been dispatched to address the issues and restore connections.
In a significant communication setback, all network service providers in Jammu and Kashmir experienced widespread outages on Tuesday. Officials attributed the disruption to damage incurred by optical fibers at multiple locations amid relentless heavy rainfall.
Technical teams have been mobilized to trace and fix the faults. The service interruption has led to a halt in mobile internet and voice calls, causing considerable inconvenience as cell phones showed no network signals. Even the state-run BSNL's fiber and landline services went down.
Telecom operators acknowledged the widespread issue, pinpointing 'multiple fiber cuts' in areas like Jammu, Srinagar, and Shimla as the main culprits of the outage. Efforts are underway to restore network services swiftly, they assured.
