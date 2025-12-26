Left Menu

Cracking Down on Global Telecom Fraud: Andhra Pradesh CID's Major Bust

Andhra Pradesh CID, with the Department of Telecommunication's help, arrested 14 international cybercrime network members. Involved in SIM Box operations and telecom fraud, they converted international calls to local calls, causing a financial loss of Rs 20 crore. The network included South-East Asian criminals and operated via Telegram and WhatsApp.

Updated: 26-12-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Andhra Pradesh CID, collaborating with the Department of Telecommunications, has apprehended 14 individuals tied to a global cybercrime syndicate. This group, notorious for SIM Box operations and telecom fraud, has been converting international calls into local GSM calls.

According to Cyber Crimes Superintendent of Police, Adhiraj Singh Rana, this network, comprising individuals including two foreign nationals, has inflicted financial damages amounting to approximately Rs 20 crore. The syndicate's modus operandi involved routing internet-based VoIP calls through SIM Boxes strategically installed across India.

The investigation, spanning several key locations from Andhra Pradesh to West Bengal, uncovered sophisticated operations utilizing fake identities and addresses. Authorities seized significant equipment including 14 SIM Boxes and nearly 1,500 SIM cards, as efforts continue to dismantle the broader network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

