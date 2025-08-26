Left Menu

Climaty AI: Pioneering Eco-Conscious Media Strategies

Climaty AI, spearheaded by Neel Pandya, is a pioneering CliMarTech company launched globally. It integrates carbon responsibility into media campaigns through an end-to-end infrastructure. The platform features Cross-Media Carbon Intelligence and the Agentic AI Suite, aiming to revolutionize sustainable marketing.

26-08-2025
Climaty AI, a groundbreaking CliMarTech enterprise powered by Agentic AI, has officially launched under the leadership of Neel Pandya. With operations initiated across regions such as APAC, GCC, the EU, UK, and North America, the company positions itself as the industry standard for integrating climate consciousness into media strategies.

Unlike traditional solutions, Climaty AI offers a comprehensive end-to-end infrastructure, featuring innovative tools like Cross-Media Carbon Intelligence for measuring and reducing ad emissions. Additionally, its Agentic AI Suite provides AI-driven tools that streamline workflows and enhance creative personalization, optimizing media performance sustainably.

Neel Pandya, the visionary Founder and CEO, brings his extensive experience from top brands and tech companies. Under his leadership, Climaty AI is set to revolutionize the marketing landscape, merging AI-powered automation with measurable sustainability, answering the modern CMO's call for responsible growth.

