UPDATE 1-Nevada state offices close after wide-ranging 'network security incident'

Reuters | Updated: 26-08-2025 21:04 IST | Created: 26-08-2025 21:04 IST
The governor of Nevada said that state offices have closed, websites are offline and phone lines are patchy following an unspecified "network security incident." The office of Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo said in a post on X that "some state websites or phone lines may be slow or briefly unavailable during recovery." Reuters was unable to reach the governor's website, along with several other Nevada state sites, late Monday.

The nature of the incident wasn't disclosed, but outages of this nature are consistent with attacks from ransom-seeking hackers, whose practice of locking up victims' computer networks often leads to widespread disruption. The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency said in a statement that it was "actively tracking this network security incident and together with our partners, we are collaborating with the State of Nevada to offer our assistance."

The FBI declined to comment.

