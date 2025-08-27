Left Menu

Canary Capital Seeks Approval for Politically Charged $TRUMP Meme Coin ETF

Canary Capital has filed to list an ETF for the $TRUMP meme coin, a crypto token linked to President Donald Trump. If approved, the ETF would enable speculation on this polarized asset. Critics cite ethical concerns, while the White House denies any conflict of interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 00:26 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 00:26 IST
Canary Capital Seeks Approval for Politically Charged $TRUMP Meme Coin ETF
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Canary Capital is pushing the envelope in the crypto sphere by seeking approval to list an ETF for the $TRUMP meme coin. This politically charged token is intertwined with the fortunes of U.S. President Donald Trump, offering a new way for investors to engage with this volatile asset.

If the Securities and Exchange Commission gives its nod, the ETF could open a fresh frontier for politically charged speculation in the coming months. The proposal reflects a growing interest in meme coins, which derive their value from internet culture rather than traditional metrics.

Ethics experts have raised red flags, arguing the token could pose a conflict of interest for Trump, while business leaders warn it might erode the credibility of the broader crypto industry. Despite the controversy, Canary Capital believes its proposed ETF could efficiently cater to investors eager to speculate without directly holding the coin.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judiciary

Judge Overrules Trump Administration's Unusual Lawsuit Against Maryland Judi...

 Global
2
Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

Trump Threatens Economic Sanctions Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global
3
AI's Copyright Settlement: A Pioneering Agreement

AI's Copyright Settlement: A Pioneering Agreement

 Global
4
Federal Reserve Struggle: Cook vs. Trump in Legal Battle

Federal Reserve Struggle: Cook vs. Trump in Legal Battle

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025