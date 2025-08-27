Canary Capital Seeks Approval for Politically Charged $TRUMP Meme Coin ETF

Canary Capital is pushing the envelope in the crypto sphere by seeking approval to list an ETF for the $TRUMP meme coin. This politically charged token is intertwined with the fortunes of U.S. President Donald Trump, offering a new way for investors to engage with this volatile asset.

If the Securities and Exchange Commission gives its nod, the ETF could open a fresh frontier for politically charged speculation in the coming months. The proposal reflects a growing interest in meme coins, which derive their value from internet culture rather than traditional metrics.

Ethics experts have raised red flags, arguing the token could pose a conflict of interest for Trump, while business leaders warn it might erode the credibility of the broader crypto industry. Despite the controversy, Canary Capital believes its proposed ETF could efficiently cater to investors eager to speculate without directly holding the coin.

