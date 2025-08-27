Thrilling Triumphs and Early Exits Define U.S. Open Day 3 Drama

Day three of the U.S. Open showcased a series of thrilling matches that kept tennis enthusiasts on the edge of their seats. Greek star Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame an early challenge to defeat France's Alexandre Muller in a four-set tussle. Meanwhile, Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime secured a victory against Britain's Billy Harris.

In a nail-biting encounter, unseeded Laura Siegemund from Germany triumphed over Russia's Diana Shnaider. Contrastingly, the day marked sentimental moments as Petra Kvitova bid farewell to her career following an exit, and Venus Williams made an emotional departure after a hard-fought match.

As the tournament progressed, top-seeded players like Novak Djokovic, Aryna Sabalenka, and Carlos Alcaraz continued their campaigns with flair, ensuring the competition remained intense and unpredictable. The stage is set for more gripping showdowns as the U.S. Open unfolds.