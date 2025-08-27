Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin is in talks to allow its German counterpart Rheinmetall to manufacture missiles—specifically ATACMS and Hellfire types—in Germany. This development was reported by business magazine WirtschaftsWoche based on comments from Dennis Goege, Lockheed's head for Europe.

Lockheed and Rheinmetall are discussing manufacturing opportunities at the expanding Unterluess site in northern Germany, with plans to go beyond a 2024 memorandum of understanding. Lockheed will provide missile technology while Rheinmetall will undertake manufacturing and sales in Europe. However, the final list of missiles for production has yet to be finalized.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil will visit the Unterluess site today to mark the opening of a new artillery production line, underscoring the growing collaboration between the companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)