Left Menu

Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership

Lockheed Martin is considering collaboration with Rheinmetall to produce ATACMS and Hellfire missiles in Germany. Discussions are underway for manufacturing at Rheinmetall's Unterluess site. The companies aim to expand their partnership, with NATO and German officials visiting the site to inaugurate a new artillery production line.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 16:31 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 16:31 IST
Lockheed Martin and Rheinmetall Strengthen European Defense Partnership
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. defense contractor Lockheed Martin is in talks to allow its German counterpart Rheinmetall to manufacture missiles—specifically ATACMS and Hellfire types—in Germany. This development was reported by business magazine WirtschaftsWoche based on comments from Dennis Goege, Lockheed's head for Europe.

Lockheed and Rheinmetall are discussing manufacturing opportunities at the expanding Unterluess site in northern Germany, with plans to go beyond a 2024 memorandum of understanding. Lockheed will provide missile technology while Rheinmetall will undertake manufacturing and sales in Europe. However, the final list of missiles for production has yet to be finalized.

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil will visit the Unterluess site today to mark the opening of a new artillery production line, underscoring the growing collaboration between the companies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

Trump Reverses Visa Threat: Chinese Students Welcomed in US Amid Trade Talks

 China
2
Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

Guangxi: The Sweet Powerhouse of China's Sugar Industry

 China
3
Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

Tragedy Strikes Vaishno Devi Pilgrimage: Cloudburst Sparks Deadly Landslide

 India
4
BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

BJP Protests Alleged Fake Encounter in Budhana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Price, climate messaging and AI shape the future of second-hand electronics

From early detection to advanced care: How IoT is reshaping Alzheimer’s management

Preventive care crisis: 1.3 billion people with disabilities face barriers worldwide

AI can slash costs and emissions in multi-energy systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025