Franco-German Fighter Jet Programme Faces Crucial Decision

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron intend to decide on the future of the Franco-German fighter jet programme, FCAS, by the year's end, according to Merz on Wednesday.

Merz said the topic will not be addressed in upcoming government consultations in France but emphasized the urgency of developing a new European fighter jet. Berlin holds French industry responsible for stalling the €100 billion FCAS programme by seeking sole leadership, with France's Dassault Aviation declining to comment.

The FCAS initiative includes Airbus and Indra and aims to replace current fighter jets by 2040. However, a disagreement over work-share has jeopardized its progress, leading to complex and delayed decisions. Macron and Merz are set to discuss the issue further during a meeting in France.