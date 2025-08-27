Left Menu

Forging Global Partnerships: India and Germany Eye Technology Cooperation

A delegation from Frankfurt engaged in discussions with Uttarakhand officials and academicians to explore technology cooperation and investment opportunities, focusing on areas like renewable energy, semiconductors, and AI. Both sides emphasized potential collaborations to foster innovation, address regional challenges, and reinforce India-Germany ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 27-08-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 23:15 IST
A delegation from Frankfurt, Germany, convened on Wednesday with officials and academicians from Uttarakhand at IIT Roorkee, exploring avenues for technology cooperation and investment. Discussions centered on engineering, renewable energy, and innovation-driven enterprises.

Prof. Kamal Kishore Pant, Director of IIT Roorkee, highlighted the state's investment potential, emphasizing upcoming opportunities at the Global Investors Summit. He advocated for collaborations in semiconductors, space science, data, and AI, noting these could curb migration and spur local employment.

CEO Stephen Wittekind of Innovation Hub Rhine-Main voiced interest in partnering with Indian startups aiming for global expansion, citing Germany's leadership in engineering and green energy. The meeting fostered optimism for strengthening India-Germany ties through innovation and investment.

