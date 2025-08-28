Breaking Health Innovations and Controversies: From Weight-Loss to Greenland Apologies
Recent health updates highlight major developments: Regeneron’s therapy aids myasthenia gravis patients, BioXcel moves towards at-home use for its agitation drug, and Amylyx halts a drug project. Meanwhile, controversial public health decisions in Denmark surface, and weight-loss pharmaceutical competition intensifies.
In the realm of health advancements, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced significant progress with its experimental therapy, cemdisiran, which helps improve daily functions in myasthenia gravis patients. The late-stage trials reported notable enhancements in basic activities like talking and eating.
In another development, BioXcel Therapeutics plans an early next year submission for expanded at-home use of its agitation drug, dexmedetomidine, following favorable trial results. The drug, targeting bipolar and schizophrenia-related agitation, showed tolerability in over 200 patients despite previous treatments.
Meanwhile, Denmark has issued a public apology for past involuntary birth control practices in Greenland, marking an effort to amend relations. This revelation coincides with global pharmaceutical companies racing to produce the first effective weight-loss pill, a potential industry game-changer.
(With inputs from agencies.)