Breaking Health Innovations and Controversies: From Weight-Loss to Greenland Apologies

Recent health updates highlight major developments: Regeneron’s therapy aids myasthenia gravis patients, BioXcel moves towards at-home use for its agitation drug, and Amylyx halts a drug project. Meanwhile, controversial public health decisions in Denmark surface, and weight-loss pharmaceutical competition intensifies.

Updated: 28-08-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 02:29 IST
In the realm of health advancements, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals announced significant progress with its experimental therapy, cemdisiran, which helps improve daily functions in myasthenia gravis patients. The late-stage trials reported notable enhancements in basic activities like talking and eating.

In another development, BioXcel Therapeutics plans an early next year submission for expanded at-home use of its agitation drug, dexmedetomidine, following favorable trial results. The drug, targeting bipolar and schizophrenia-related agitation, showed tolerability in over 200 patients despite previous treatments.

Meanwhile, Denmark has issued a public apology for past involuntary birth control practices in Greenland, marking an effort to amend relations. This revelation coincides with global pharmaceutical companies racing to produce the first effective weight-loss pill, a potential industry game-changer.

