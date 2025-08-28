Left Menu

Pentagon Raises Concerns Over Microsoft's Use of Chinese Nationals

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced a formal letter of concern from the Pentagon regarding Microsoft's use of Chinese nationals to service its cloud environments. Following a ProPublica report, Microsoft has ceased employing China-based engineers for U.S. military tech support, pending a third-party audit.

The Pentagon has issued a formal letter expressing concern after discovering that Microsoft employed Chinese nationals to service its cloud environments, described by U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth as a 'breach of trust.'

According to a video statement by Hegseth on social media platform X, a third-party audit will be conducted to scrutinize Microsoft's digital escorts program. This audit will include examining the code and Chinese nationals' submissions.

In response to an investigative report published by ProPublica, Microsoft announced in July that it has terminated the involvement of China-based engineers in providing technical support to the U.S. military, under the supervision of U.S. digital escorts.

