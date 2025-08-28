Left Menu

Egusi Seeds Journey: From Nigerian Markets to the International Space Station

Nigerian researcher Temidayo Oniosun sent egusi melon seeds to the International Space Station as a symbol of African heritage. These seeds, part of a global heritage project, aim to study their nutritional changes in space, with the goal of contributing to future space food systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 12:30 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 12:30 IST
Nigerian researcher Temidayo Oniosun has taken an extraordinary step to highlight his country's rich cultural heritage by sending egusi melon seeds to the International Space Station (ISS). This symbolic act aims to place African identity on the global stage while contributing to scientific research.

Egusi melon seeds, a staple in West African cooking, were launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center, Florida, as part of a broader initiative including seeds from Costa Rica, Guatemala, Armenia, and Pakistan. The seeds' time in space is set to reveal crucial data on nutritional properties altered by microgravity.

Researchers, including University of Florida's Wagner Vendrame, are examining genetic changes in the seeds post-flight. This initiative could ultimately integrate African crops into future extraterrestrial food systems as part of humanity's exploration of the moon and Mars.

