European Shares Surge Amid Mixed Semiconductor Sector Sentiments
European markets rose with the STOXX 600 up 0.3%, driven by Nvidia's promising results, though concerns about its China operations tempered sentiment. Notably, Delivery Hero and Pernod Ricard reported positive earnings, while France's CAC 40 rebounded amid political uncertainty stemming from potential government collapse.
European shares climbed on Thursday, buoyed by robust results from Nvidia that alleviated fears over AI demand vulnerabilities.
The pan-European STOXX 600 saw a 0.3% increase at 556.53 by 0704 GMT, although semiconductor stocks offered a mixed performance as analysts scrutinized Nvidia's data center prospects, which underwhelmed some expectations. ASML and BESI saw slight declines, whereas Infineon and ASM International stocks rose nearly 1% each.
Meanwhile, shares of Delivery Hero saw a 3.8% increase following positive second-quarter revenue reports, while Pernod Ricard's stock also gained 4% on favorable earnings. France's CAC 40 index showed resilience, advancing 0.7% after a previous drop, amid political concerns about a potential dissolution of the nation's minority government.
