Left Menu

European Shares Surge Amid Mixed Semiconductor Sector Sentiments

European markets rose with the STOXX 600 up 0.3%, driven by Nvidia's promising results, though concerns about its China operations tempered sentiment. Notably, Delivery Hero and Pernod Ricard reported positive earnings, while France's CAC 40 rebounded amid political uncertainty stemming from potential government collapse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 13:04 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 13:04 IST
European Shares Surge Amid Mixed Semiconductor Sector Sentiments
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European shares climbed on Thursday, buoyed by robust results from Nvidia that alleviated fears over AI demand vulnerabilities.

The pan-European STOXX 600 saw a 0.3% increase at 556.53 by 0704 GMT, although semiconductor stocks offered a mixed performance as analysts scrutinized Nvidia's data center prospects, which underwhelmed some expectations. ASML and BESI saw slight declines, whereas Infineon and ASM International stocks rose nearly 1% each.

Meanwhile, shares of Delivery Hero saw a 3.8% increase following positive second-quarter revenue reports, while Pernod Ricard's stock also gained 4% on favorable earnings. France's CAC 40 index showed resilience, advancing 0.7% after a previous drop, amid political concerns about a potential dissolution of the nation's minority government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

India's GCCs: Leading the Surge in Digital Economy Jobs

 India
2
Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

Rajasthan High Court Cancels 2021 Police Exam Over Paper Leak Scandal

 India
3
Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

Shanghai Stocks Rebound as Beijing's AI Drive Sparks Tech Surge

 Global
4
Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

Dollar Under Pressure Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculation

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s Urban Challenge: Bridging Infrastructure Gaps with Smarter Governance

Brazil’s Road Crisis: The Human and Economic Toll of Traffic Injuries Uncovered

Decline in Mangrove Carbon Stocks Threatens Climate Goals, Says World Bank Report

From Ponds to Profits: Aquaculture Recognized as Core to Food and Climate Resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025