European Shares Surge Amid Mixed Semiconductor Sector Sentiments

European shares climbed on Thursday, buoyed by robust results from Nvidia that alleviated fears over AI demand vulnerabilities.

The pan-European STOXX 600 saw a 0.3% increase at 556.53 by 0704 GMT, although semiconductor stocks offered a mixed performance as analysts scrutinized Nvidia's data center prospects, which underwhelmed some expectations. ASML and BESI saw slight declines, whereas Infineon and ASM International stocks rose nearly 1% each.

Meanwhile, shares of Delivery Hero saw a 3.8% increase following positive second-quarter revenue reports, while Pernod Ricard's stock also gained 4% on favorable earnings. France's CAC 40 index showed resilience, advancing 0.7% after a previous drop, amid political concerns about a potential dissolution of the nation's minority government.

