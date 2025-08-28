Didi Global: Navigating Financial Turbulence Amidst Revenue Growth
Chinese ride-hailing giant Didi Global faced a net loss of 2.5 billion yuan in Q2 due to a one-time lawsuit provision, despite a 10.9% rise in revenue to 56.4 billion yuan.
Chinese ride-hailing leader, Didi Global, announced a net loss of 2.5 billion yuan for the second quarter on Thursday, despite a 10.9% increase in revenue.
This financial setback is primarily attributed to a one-time provision of 5.3 billion yuan related to a previously disclosed shareholder class action lawsuit.
The company's revenue rose significantly to 56.4 billion yuan from last year's 50.9 billion yuan, underscoring its continued growth trajectory amidst fiscal challenges.
