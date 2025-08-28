Left Menu

Revolutionizing Smart Homes: One Heung Kong's Technological Breakthroughs

One Heung Kong, a flagship project of Heungkong Group, showcased groundbreaking smart home technologies at the 11th International Exhibition of Inventions. Highlighting the 8 Constant+ Forest Environment System and Omni-Smart Chain Ecosystem Technology, the project garnered acclaim for its innovative approach to integrated smart home systems and healthy living environments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guangzhou | Updated: 28-08-2025 17:14 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 17:14 IST
  • Country:
  • China

The 11th International Exhibition of Inventions and the 33rd Guangzhou Fair kicked off on August 22, 2025, at the China Import and Export Fair Complex. The event's highlight was Heungkong Group's flagship project, One Heung Kong, which unveiled pioneering smart home technologies that captivated international attention.

Among the cutting-edge innovations were the 8 Constant+ Forest Environment System and the Omni-Smart Chain Ecosystem Technology System, revealed in the New Quality Productivity Force Development zone. These advancements represent significant strides in integrated smart home ecosystems and in crafting precision-controlled healthy living microenvironments.

The two flagship technologies were independently validated by senior researchers and leading experts from national academies of sciences and celebrated at the event's conclusion with Gold Prizes. One Heung Kong's participation not only underscored Chinese technological prowess but also demonstrated a commitment to future-oriented solutions in smart living.

