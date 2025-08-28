Hisense Unveils Revolutionary UX ULED Series in India

Hisense, a renowned name in consumer electronics, has introduced its groundbreaking UX ULED TV series in India. Highlighted by the integration of RGB Mini-LED technology, these TVs promise unparalleled visual precision with individual red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs, creating vibrant colors and exceptional brightness.

The UX series is available in 100'' and 116'' models, with prices starting at ₹9,99,999, offering a range of advanced features tailored for both movie buffs and gamers. The TVs ensure an excellent home entertainment experience, supported by its AI-enhanced picture quality and energy-efficient LED technology.

Furthermore, in a bid to enhance sustainability, Hisense includes a solar-powered, USB-C rechargeable remote, aiding in reducing battery waste. With these innovations, Hisense is clearly positioning itself as a leader in next-generation TV technology in the Indian market.

(With inputs from agencies.)