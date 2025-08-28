Left Menu

Egusi Soup on the Moon: Nigerian Cuisine Goes Galactic

Egusi seeds, vital for Nigerian cuisine, were sent to the International Space Station to examine their potential for space agriculture. The initiative, led by Nigerian entrepreneur Temidayo Oniosun, aims for African foods to be grown in future lunar and Martian colonies, blending nutrition with cultural identity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-08-2025 18:37 IST | Created: 28-08-2025 18:37 IST
Egusi seeds, a cornerstone of Nigerian cooking, recently completed an orbital journey aboard the International Space Station. This milestone is part of a larger effort to explore the potential of cultivating African foods on distant celestial bodies like the Moon and Mars, supported by Nigerian entrepreneur Temidayo Oniosun.

Oniosun, founder of Space in Africa, believes that, in the coming decades, space settlers will need to grow familiar foods to enhance both nutritional value and cultural identity. He selected egusi seeds, noted for their nutritional benefits, to demonstrate this potential. The seeds orbited Earth in the Crew-11 capsule launched from NASA's Kennedy Space Center.

Researchers, including University of Florida scientist Wagner Vendrame, will examine the seeds for any genetic changes after their space exposure. They emphasize the dual benefit of freshly grown produce in space: improved astronaut diet and mental health. The mission underscores a shift toward more diverse space agriculture systems.

