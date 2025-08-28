Iran Condemns E3 Sanctions as Illegal and Regrettable

Iran has strongly criticized the decision by Britain, France, and Germany to reimpose U.N. sanctions, calling it illegal and regrettable. Tehran is currently evaluating its choices, which include potentially withdrawing from the Non-Proliferation Treaty.

The Iranian official described the move as detrimental to diplomatic efforts, yet reiterated the country's commitment to continuing negotiations with the E3 nations.

Despite mounting pressure, Iran remains steadfast in its stance, refusing to yield while continuing dialogues aimed at resolving the standoff.

