Left Menu

Nvidia's Negotiations: Blackwell Chip Sales to China Under Discussion

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has initiated conversations with the White House about allowing sales of a less advanced version of the Blackwell AI chip to China. The discussions are expected to take time, with Huang emphasizing the competitive advantage of building global AI on American technology.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 29-08-2025 00:48 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 00:48 IST
Nvidia's Negotiations: Blackwell Chip Sales to China Under Discussion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed ongoing discussions with the White House regarding the potential sale of a less advanced version of their groundbreaking Blackwell AI chip to China. Huang noted that these talks are in the early stages and expected to progress slowly.

While speaking to Fox Business News, Huang elaborated on the situation, stating, "I started to have the conversation with them. I think that the conversation will take a while, but President Trump understands that having the world built AI on American tech stack helps America win the AI race."

This development comes as Nvidia seeks to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape and balance state sensitivities while maintaining its position in the global AI market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event in Zurich.

Neeraj Chopra finishes second in Diamond League Finals men's javelin event i...

 Global
2
Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

Tragic Demise Sparks NHRC Probe in Jaipur

 India
3
CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

CDC Leadership Turmoil: Vaccine Policy Shake-Up Sparks Major Resignations

 Global
4
Dollar Dips as Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Grows Amid Legal and Political Tensions

Dollar Dips as Fed Rate Cut Anticipation Grows Amid Legal and Political Tens...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Indian universities face integrity crisis amid rise of AI-assisted cheating

Future healthcare professionals curious but unprepared for AI and robotics integration

Blockchain boosts trust, efficiency and security in global data supply chains

AI and IT innovations propel agriculture toward the era of smart farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025