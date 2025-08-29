Nvidia's Negotiations: Blackwell Chip Sales to China Under Discussion

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has confirmed ongoing discussions with the White House regarding the potential sale of a less advanced version of their groundbreaking Blackwell AI chip to China. Huang noted that these talks are in the early stages and expected to progress slowly.

While speaking to Fox Business News, Huang elaborated on the situation, stating, "I started to have the conversation with them. I think that the conversation will take a while, but President Trump understands that having the world built AI on American tech stack helps America win the AI race."

This development comes as Nvidia seeks to navigate the complex geopolitical landscape and balance state sensitivities while maintaining its position in the global AI market.

(With inputs from agencies.)