Novacore Innovations: Revolutionizing India's AI Landscape with GPU Cloud Platform

Novacore Innovations, a visionary tech company based in Mumbai, has unveiled India's inaugural GPU cloud platform powered by NVIDIA's cutting-edge Blackwell servers. This initiative not only bolsters the country's AI infrastructure but also amplifies its global competitiveness.

Founded in 2024 by Ranbir Badwal from San Francisco and Aryamaan Singhania from Mumbai, Novacore leverages India's affordable electricity, technically skilled workforce, and Hyderabad's robust data ecosystems to offer cost-efficient AI solutions. The company's inaugural financing of ₹44.6 crore, led by Rashi Fincorp, will facilitate the deployment of their first Hyderabad Blackwell cluster.

Central to Novacore's advanced platform is the NVIDIA B200 server, poised to deliver unprecedented AI performance and energy efficiency. With a commitment to democratizing AI access, Novacore supports startups and enterprises across three key markets: India, the U.S., and the Middle East, offering scalable and economical compute solutions for transformative AI applications.

