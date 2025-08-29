Left Menu

Novacore Innovations: Revolutionizing India's AI Landscape with GPU Cloud Platform

Novacore Innovations has launched India's first GPU cloud platform using NVIDIA Blackwell servers, enhancing AI infrastructure. The global initiative benefits from India's skilled workforce and cost-effective electricity. Funding of ₹44.6 crore has been secured, supporting AI demands in startups across India, the United States, and the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 12:58 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 12:58 IST
Novacore Innovations: Revolutionizing India's AI Landscape with GPU Cloud Platform
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Novacore Innovations, a visionary tech company based in Mumbai, has unveiled India's inaugural GPU cloud platform powered by NVIDIA's cutting-edge Blackwell servers. This initiative not only bolsters the country's AI infrastructure but also amplifies its global competitiveness.

Founded in 2024 by Ranbir Badwal from San Francisco and Aryamaan Singhania from Mumbai, Novacore leverages India's affordable electricity, technically skilled workforce, and Hyderabad's robust data ecosystems to offer cost-efficient AI solutions. The company's inaugural financing of ₹44.6 crore, led by Rashi Fincorp, will facilitate the deployment of their first Hyderabad Blackwell cluster.

Central to Novacore's advanced platform is the NVIDIA B200 server, poised to deliver unprecedented AI performance and energy efficiency. With a commitment to democratizing AI access, Novacore supports startups and enterprises across three key markets: India, the U.S., and the Middle East, offering scalable and economical compute solutions for transformative AI applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

Mayawati Calls for Integrity in Indian Politics Amid Declining Standards

 India
2
Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

Fenerbahce's Shocking Split with Mourinho

 Global
3
Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

Maharashtra Navigates Maratha Quota Tensions Amid OBC Concerns

 India
4
Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies Amid Government Talks

Maratha Quota Movement Intensifies Amid Government Talks

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Divide: How Debt and Wealth Shape Household Reactions to Interest Rates

From Airports to Aviation Fuel: ADB’s Market Solutions Power Green Investments

AI and Satellites Monitor Sustainable Rice Cultivation Amid Punjab’s Groundwater Crisis

Open-Source AI Model Predicts Groundwater Levels for Proactive Water Governance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025