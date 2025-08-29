Cognizant's Strategic Leap: Revolutionizing Enterprise AI with 1,000 Context Engineers

IT giant Cognizant has unveiled a strategic move to industrialise 'agentic AI' across enterprises by enlisting 1,000 context engineers. This initiative marks a cornerstone investment in the emerging field of context engineering, pivotal for enabling AI agents to align with enterprise goals.

Partnering with Workfabric AI, Cognizant will leverage the ContextFabric platform to arm its engineers, transforming organizational workflows and processes into actionable intelligence for AI agents. CEO Ravi Kumar S highlighted this as a shift from AI experimentation to scalable adoption, underlining Cognizant's commitment and expertise in the field.

Under Kumar's leadership, Cognizant has pledged USD 1 billion to speed up enterprise AI adoption. Recently, a groundbreaking 'vibe coding event' among employees earned Cognizant a Guinness World Record, showcasing the firm's dedication to fostering AI literacy and leveraging data insights to capture AI-driven opportunities.