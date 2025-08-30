Left Menu

U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China

The United States is tightening rules for Samsung and SK Hynix, requiring them to obtain licenses to receive U.S. semiconductor equipment for their operations in China. This revocation of authorizations affects their ability to upgrade technology and may boost sales of domestic Chinese equipment. The change could impact the global semiconductor supply chain.

U.S. Tightens Chip Export Rules Impacting Samsung and SK Hynix in China
The U.S. government has tightened export controls on semiconductor equipment, particularly affecting major chipmakers Samsung and SK Hynix. The sudden policy shift revokes previous exemptions, demanding South Korean firms secure specific licenses for bringing American technology into their Chinese operations, as stated in the Federal Register.

The revised restrictions could significantly impact U.S. equipment makers like KLA Corp, Lam Research, and Applied Materials, leading to a decline in shares. Yet, the Commerce Department suggests existing operations in China will continue under new licensing applications. South Korea's government is in dialogue with Washington, aiming to mitigate the rule's effects on its tech giants.

The change aligns with a broader U.S.-China tariff agreement and follows a tentative U.S.-South Korea trade denunciation. As Korea navigates this complex terrain, chip industry insiders fear an open market opportunity might emerge for Chinese competitors if actions against them aren't fortified further. The evolving semiconductor dynamics could reshape global trade dynamics substantially.

(With inputs from agencies.)

