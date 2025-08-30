Modi Embarks on Technological Diplomacy in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a significant visit to Japan, focusing on technological and trade collaborations. On Saturday, he toured a semiconductor plant located in Sendai in Japan's Miyagi prefecture.

Accompanying him was the Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, emphasizing the importance of bilateral dialogue in the tech sector. The two leaders took the iconic bullet train from Tokyo to reach Sendai, illustrating the strong transport infrastructure in Japan.

This visit comes as part of Modi's ongoing efforts to foster international partnerships, arriving in Tokyo for a tightly scheduled two-day engagement aimed at deepening India-Japan relations.