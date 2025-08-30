WaveX Launches Media Tech Incubator to Boost AVGC-XR Startups in India

In a major push to nurture innovation in India’s media and entertainment industry, WaveX, the startup accelerator program of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting (I&B), in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT), has announced the launch of a dedicated Media Tech Startup Incubator.

The incubator will focus on empowering high-potential ventures in the AVGC-XR sector — Audio, Visual, Comics, Gaming, and Extended Reality — one of the fastest-growing segments of India’s creative economy.

A Structured Ecosystem for Media Startups

The new incubator will provide a comprehensive nurturing environment for startups, including:

Structured mentorship from industry veterans,

State-of-the-art infrastructure such as AV/digital labs and cloud services,

Strategic business advisory on branding, fundraising, and compliance,

Real-world testing opportunities through government media unit partnerships,

Access to policy clinics and investor connect sessions.

The goal is to help startups move from the idea stage to commercialization, strengthening India’s global footprint in creative technologies.

Two-Phase Incubation Model

WaveX has designed the program around a two-phase model:

Active Phase – Intensive support for startups, covering: Business modelling, product development, branding, pitching, and fundraising,

Navigating media regulations,

Sandbox testing opportunities in OTT platforms, VFX, VR, gaming, animation, publishing, and post-production. Passive Phase – Once ventures graduate from the active phase, they will gain: Global showcasing opportunities through Waves Bazaar,

Lighter mentorship with focus on investor engagement,

Strategic partnerships with industry associations.

Facilities and Global Exposure

The incubator offers a robust set of facilities to ensure startups have the best possible environment to innovate, including:

Co-working spaces at IICT,

AV/digital production labs,

Hosting servers, high-speed LAN/Wi-Fi,

AWS and Google Cloud credits, with India AI compute services to be added soon.

Additionally, the program will feature masterclasses and bootcamps led by experts from global technology leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Amazon, and others.

Oversight and Governance

WaveX will oversee governance of the incubator with quarterly reviews under the mentorship of the Ministry of I&B. This ensures alignment with India’s broader Digital India and Creative Economy vision.

The first cohort will consist of 15 selected startups at the IICT campus. The program will operate with a monthly fee of ₹8,500 + GST, making it accessible for early-stage ventures.

Application Process

Applications for the first cohort are open until 7th September 2025. Startups can apply by visiting wavex.wavesbazaar.com, navigating to the dashboard, selecting “Register for Incubation”, and completing the application form with required details, including choice of preferred incubator location.

Driving India’s Creative Tech Leadership

The Media Tech Startup Incubator is a significant step in establishing India as a global hub for creative technologies. By combining government support, cutting-edge infrastructure, and mentorship from international industry leaders, the program aims to: