Left Menu

AI in Warfare: Shaping the Future of Defense

Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar emphasized AI's crucial role in future defense at a seminar in Chandimandir. AI's adaptability and ethical challenges were discussed, highlighting its essential integration into defense for maintaining superiority. The event included experts and leaders across military, industry, and academia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-08-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 21:33 IST
AI in Warfare: Shaping the Future of Defense
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a pivotal address, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar underscored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on national security at a recent seminar titled "Warfare Re-Imagined: AI at the Heart of Future Combat," hosted by the Army's Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station.

Katiyar articulated AI's significance in modern warfare, emphasizing its adaptability, resilience, and the accompanying ethical debates surrounding independent decision-making and responsibility. He declared AI adoption as vital, beyond mere technological advancement, to ensure an edge in global strategic arenas.

The seminar featured numerous high-level sessions that explored AI's role in operational excellence, cognitive warfare, cyber dominance, logistic precision, and training transformation. Notably, experts stressed indigenization and strengthened collaboration among armed forces, industry, and academia to facilitate this technological evolution.

TRENDING

1
Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

Coco Gauff's Stress-Free Surge: A Flawless Serve at the U.S. Open

 Global
2
Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

Nagpur Man Falls Victim to Rs 1.4 Crore Cyber Scam

 India
3
Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay Seth

Vigorous Push for Self-Reliance in Defence Sector by Union Minister Sanjay S...

 India
4
Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shake-Ups

Fernandes' Late Drama Lifts Spirits at Old Trafford Amid Premier League Shak...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Banks turn to AI as digital fraud schemes surge globally

Academic integrity in the AI era hinges on ethical human oversight

AI and XAI integration paves way for smarter, data-driven agriculture

Over 50% of public companies now flag AI risks in SEC filings

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025