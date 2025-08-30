AI in Warfare: Shaping the Future of Defense

In a pivotal address, Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar underscored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence on national security at a recent seminar titled "Warfare Re-Imagined: AI at the Heart of Future Combat," hosted by the Army's Western Command at Chandimandir Military Station.

Katiyar articulated AI's significance in modern warfare, emphasizing its adaptability, resilience, and the accompanying ethical debates surrounding independent decision-making and responsibility. He declared AI adoption as vital, beyond mere technological advancement, to ensure an edge in global strategic arenas.

The seminar featured numerous high-level sessions that explored AI's role in operational excellence, cognitive warfare, cyber dominance, logistic precision, and training transformation. Notably, experts stressed indigenization and strengthened collaboration among armed forces, industry, and academia to facilitate this technological evolution.