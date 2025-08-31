Indian Gaming Giant MPL Slashes Workforce Amid Legal Crackdown

In a significant industry upheaval, Mobile Premier League (MPL) is set to downsize its Indian workforce by 60% due to a recent government ban on paid online games, according to sources close to the company. The decision comes as a direct reaction to India's new regulations.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government, citing concerns about financial and addiction risks among the youth, has outlawed paid gaming apps, triggering closures and downsizing across the sector. The ban shocked an Indian gaming industry poised for substantial growth, with backing from heavyweights like Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners.

MPL, known for its paid fantasy cricket games, is now pivoting towards free-to-play options in the U.S., as confirmed by a company insider. An internal memo from MPL CEO Sai Srinivas revealed that the decision was made with a 'heavy heart,' as India constituted half of the company's revenues. The sector anticipates further consolidation as major players like Dream11 also halt their paid offerings.