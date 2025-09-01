Eric Trump Expands Crypto Ventures: Metaplanet Shareholder Meeting

Left Menu

Eric Trump is set to attend a Metaplanet shareholder meeting in Tokyo as part of expanding crypto ventures. His involvement follows his advisory role announcement and a Bitcoin Asia event. Metaplanet, formerly a hotel operator now thriving in crypto, will discuss a major share sale plan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 06:28 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 06:28 IST
Eric Trump is geared up for a pivotal role in the cryptocurrency sector with his attendance at Metaplanet's shareholder meeting in Tokyo this Monday. This move is part of the wider international expansion of the Trump family's ventures into the digital assets space.

Earlier this year, Eric was appointed as an adviser to Metaplanet, the Japanese bitcoin treasury company, which boasts holdings exceeding $2 billion in bitcoin. His presence at this meeting follows his recent participation in the Bitcoin Asia conference in Hong Kong. Additionally, Eric co-founded American Bitcoin, a firm keen on listing on Nasdaq soon, with his brother Donald Trump Jr.

Metaplanet, a former hotel chain operator, saw its fortunes soar in the crypto market, with an astronomical 760% increase in shares over the past year. The company plans to sell 550 million new shares overseas, raising substantial capital for further bitcoin acquisition, reflecting its strong commitment to digital asset growth.

