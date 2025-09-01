Outstrive Unveils Genie Suite: Transforming Enterprise Workflows

Outstrive, a burgeoning player in enterprise software, has announced the debut of its Genie suite—four new products designed to streamline workflows in HR, IT, and procurement sectors. By tackling inefficiencies head-on, Outstrive aims to offer businesses a more agile operational approach.

The new lineup includes HRM Genie for HR tasks, TAT Genie for IT support, Asset Genie for asset tracking, and EPP Genie for employee device management. These tools promise to cut down on manual work, improve compliance, and ensure faster, reliable service delivery.

Partnered with global IT systems integrator Brilyant, Outstrive is poised to offer these innovative solutions across India. With features like real-time visibility and proactive support, the Genie suite sets the stage for a smarter, future-ready enterprise environment.

