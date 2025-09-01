Left Menu

Outstrive Unveils Genie Suite: Transforming Enterprise Workflows

Outstrive has launched four new enterprise software products under the Genie lineup, aimed at optimizing workflows in HR, IT, and procurement. The products—HRM Genie, TAT Genie, Asset Genie, and EPP Genie—offer intelligent automation solutions that enhance productivity and compliance while reducing costs and time inefficiencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-09-2025 10:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 10:40 IST
Outstrive Unveils Genie Suite: Transforming Enterprise Workflows
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Outstrive, a burgeoning player in enterprise software, has announced the debut of its Genie suite—four new products designed to streamline workflows in HR, IT, and procurement sectors. By tackling inefficiencies head-on, Outstrive aims to offer businesses a more agile operational approach.

The new lineup includes HRM Genie for HR tasks, TAT Genie for IT support, Asset Genie for asset tracking, and EPP Genie for employee device management. These tools promise to cut down on manual work, improve compliance, and ensure faster, reliable service delivery.

Partnered with global IT systems integrator Brilyant, Outstrive is poised to offer these innovative solutions across India. With features like real-time visibility and proactive support, the Genie suite sets the stage for a smarter, future-ready enterprise environment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Spark Legal Battle in Varanasi Courts

Rahul Gandhi's Remarks Spark Legal Battle in Varanasi Courts

 India
2
SCO's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Shines at Summit

SCO's Firm Stance Against Terrorism Shines at Summit

 China
3
Unattended Metal Box Sparks Security Alert at Chennai Airport

Unattended Metal Box Sparks Security Alert at Chennai Airport

 India
4
Catastrophic Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan

Catastrophic Earthquake Devastates Eastern Afghanistan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025