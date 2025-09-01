Left Menu

Kim Jong Un Flexes Missile Production Power Amid Global Tensions

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected a new missile production line, showcasing military capabilities before traveling to China for a parade with foreign leaders. Despite heavy sanctions over its nuclear programs, North Korea touts increased production, aided by support from Russia and China.

Kim Jong Un

North Korean Supreme Leader Kim Jong Un visited a newly established missile production line, as reported by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on Monday. Kim's inspection came just before his scheduled trip to Beijing, where he's expected to attend a military parade alongside leaders such as Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The tour of the weapons manufacturing facility highlights North Korea's intent to exhibit its missile production prowess amid impending international engagements. Despite stringent international sanctions targeting its nuclear arsenal and ballistic missile programs, North Korea continues to gain economic, military, and political backing from key allies like Russia and China, experts note.

Kim expressed satisfaction with the automated production systems, which are expected to amplify productivity and enhance the quality of missile units. Additionally, North Korea faces ongoing geopolitical tensions, particularly criticizing trilateral U.S., Japan, and South Korea collaborations, which it deems as hostile acts, further exacerbating distrust between North Korea and the United States.

