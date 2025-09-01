Left Menu

Emerging Markets Tread Carefully Amid Economic Data and Political Turmoil

Emerging market assets showed mixed results as investors navigated fresh economic data and political events in Southeast Asia. Indonesian assets rebounded despite unrest, Thailand's political crisis intensified, while Indian manufacturing surged. Investors eye China's rise and South Korea's challenges, with central Europe and Turkish markets facing varied economic developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 14:53 IST
Emerging market assets displayed a mixed bag of results on Monday as investors absorbed a slew of new economic data while keeping a close watch on significant geopolitical developments in Southeast Asia. Indonesian assets showed signs of recovery despite the backdrop of civil unrest related to election-law changes.

In Thailand, political uncertainty deepened with the dismissal of Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra over ethics charges, affecting the economic landscape. Meanwhile, Indian manufacturing growth hit a remarkable 17-year high despite external economic pressures, boosting investor confidence in the region.

China's market performance remains upbeat with Shanghai flirting with decade-high levels, while the South Korean tech sector faced setbacks. Across central Europe, market movements indicate cautious optimism as Turkish and Russian sectors navigate complex economic scenarios.

