Renewed Ceasefire Faces Challenges in Thailand-Cambodia Border Conflict

The renewed ceasefire between Thailand and Cambodia over border clashes has reached the critical 72-hour mark. This milestone comes amid ongoing tensions and the detention of 18 Cambodian soldiers since July.

The ceasefire, which began on Saturday, halted 20 days of intense fighting that left at least 101 dead and displaced over half a million people. However, disputes over drone surveillance threaten its integrity.

Efforts to rebuild trust are in motion with China's Foreign Minister facilitating talks. Despite these efforts, the situation remains precarious, with Thailand threatening to withdraw commitments if breaches continue.