Kim Jong Un Joins Diplomacy Parade in Beijing
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un departs for China to attend a grand military parade, marking a rare diplomatic appearance. Invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kim's visit aims to strengthen ties amid global attention. Discussions with Xi and Russian President Vladimir Putin are anticipated.
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has embarked on a journey from Pyongyang to Beijing, marking a rare diplomatic engagement as he attends a military parade in China. This event, reported by South Korea's Yonhap News Agency, is the first major multilateral event for Kim.
Invited by Chinese President Xi Jinping, Kim will witness the parade commemorating the formal surrender of Japan in World War Two. Russian President Vladimir Putin is also expected at the event, highlighting its significance on the international stage.
Analysts anticipate Kim will hold discussions with both Xi and Putin on the sidelines, signaling an effort to bolster relations with Beijing. Meanwhile, South Korea plans to send National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik to the event, although bilateral talks with Kim remain uncertain.
