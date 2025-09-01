Communities Rally as Trump's Data Center Agenda Sparks Local Action

WASHINGTON — As President Donald Trump prioritizes data center expansion to reinforce U.S. global AI dominance, local communities are mobilizing to control the development's regional impact. Responses highlight increasing organization and solidarity among affected areas, as community networks expand across the nation.

Trump's AI strategy, unveiled last month, seeks to position AI as pivotal for national security through minimized regulation and expedited permitting. However, with more than 140 activist groups in 24 states forging alliances, local backlash against this development framework is intensifying, halting projects cumulatively worth $64 billion in the past two years.

Experts warn that the government's approach parallels military installations, offering regulatory perks at the expense of local zoning rights. Critics argue that crucial information needed for communities to make informed decisions is being withheld, sparking legal and legislative initiatives aimed at safeguarding local interests and curtailing unchecked data center proliferation.

(With inputs from agencies.)