UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Surge

The U.N. refugee agency has announced a nearly 20% budget reduction for next year, citing financial constraints. This comes as the number of displaced people continues to rise due to conflicts such as the war in Sudan, straining resources further.

The UNHCR's budget cuts are poised to have significant implications, with plans to eliminate nearly 4,000 jobs and close the Southern Africa bureau. The cuts will reduce the agency's budget to $8.5 billion by 2026, down from $10.2 billion in 2025.

These financial restraints reflect broader funding challenges faced by aid organizations, as major donors like the United States prioritize defense spending. The UNHCR anticipates the number of displaced people will reach 136 million next year, setting a new global record.

