Left Menu

UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Surge

The U.N. refugee agency plans to reduce its budget by nearly 20% next year due to financial constraints, despite a surge in displaced people from crises like the Sudan war. Significant cost-cutting measures include closing the Southern Africa bureau and the loss of 4,000 jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:40 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:40 IST
UNHCR Faces Budget Cuts Amid Global Refugee Surge
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.N. refugee agency has announced a nearly 20% budget reduction for next year, citing financial constraints. This comes as the number of displaced people continues to rise due to conflicts such as the war in Sudan, straining resources further.

The UNHCR's budget cuts are poised to have significant implications, with plans to eliminate nearly 4,000 jobs and close the Southern Africa bureau. The cuts will reduce the agency's budget to $8.5 billion by 2026, down from $10.2 billion in 2025.

These financial restraints reflect broader funding challenges faced by aid organizations, as major donors like the United States prioritize defense spending. The UNHCR anticipates the number of displaced people will reach 136 million next year, setting a new global record.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Punjab Battles Historic Floods, CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Relief Efforts

Punjab Battles Historic Floods, CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Relief Efforts

 India
2
Four-Week Extension Granted for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Records Reconstruction

Four-Week Extension Granted for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Records Reconstruc...

 India
3
Foreign Investment in Kerala Hospitals: Blessing or Burden?

Foreign Investment in Kerala Hospitals: Blessing or Burden?

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Tightens Laws to Protect Public Utilities

Himachal Pradesh Tightens Laws to Protect Public Utilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025