GPS Jammed: High-Profile Incident Sparks EU's Defence Response

The GPS system on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's airplane was reportedly jammed during her trip to Bulgaria, according to an EU spokesperson. The spokesperson suggested that Russia might be responsible for the interference, although official Russian comments are yet to be received.

Bulgaria confirmed the jamming occurred near Plovdiv, leading air traffic controllers to rely on ground-based systems to ensure a safe landing. The incident is intensifying the EU's resolve to bolster its defense mechanisms amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

Historically, similar jamming incidents attributed to Russia have occurred, such as in Estonia, forcing airline diversions. EU Defence plans include increasing satellites in low orbit to improve interference detection, emphasizing the bloc's strategic readiness in defense.