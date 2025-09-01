Left Menu

GPS Jammed: High-Profile Incident Sparks EU's Defence Response

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's airplane experienced GPS jamming en route to Bulgaria, with suspected Russian interference. This incident is fueling the EU's commitment to enhance defence against Russia. Bulgaria ensured a safe landing with alternate navigation systems as the EU plans satellite expansions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-09-2025 19:53 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 19:53 IST
GPS Jammed: High-Profile Incident Sparks EU's Defence Response
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The GPS system on European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's airplane was reportedly jammed during her trip to Bulgaria, according to an EU spokesperson. The spokesperson suggested that Russia might be responsible for the interference, although official Russian comments are yet to be received.

Bulgaria confirmed the jamming occurred near Plovdiv, leading air traffic controllers to rely on ground-based systems to ensure a safe landing. The incident is intensifying the EU's resolve to bolster its defense mechanisms amid ongoing tensions with Russia.

Historically, similar jamming incidents attributed to Russia have occurred, such as in Estonia, forcing airline diversions. EU Defence plans include increasing satellites in low orbit to improve interference detection, emphasizing the bloc's strategic readiness in defense.

TRENDING

1
Punjab Battles Historic Floods, CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Relief Efforts

Punjab Battles Historic Floods, CM Bhagwant Mann Leads Relief Efforts

 India
2
Four-Week Extension Granted for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Records Reconstruction

Four-Week Extension Granted for 1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Case Records Reconstruc...

 India
3
Foreign Investment in Kerala Hospitals: Blessing or Burden?

Foreign Investment in Kerala Hospitals: Blessing or Burden?

 India
4
Himachal Pradesh Tightens Laws to Protect Public Utilities

Himachal Pradesh Tightens Laws to Protect Public Utilities

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025