Revolutionary Air-Core Optical Fiber Enhances Communication Speed and Distance

Researchers have developed a new air-core optical fiber that guides light through air rather than solid glass, resulting in increased transmission speeds and reduced information loss. This innovation could transform long-distance communications by enabling data to travel further without the need for frequent signal boosting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-09-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 01-09-2025 20:32 IST
In a groundbreaking development, researchers have introduced an innovative optical fiber with an air-core design, allowing light transmission through air rather than traditional solid glass. This change promises a 45% increase in data transmission speed.

Published in Nature Photonics, the study suggests this design could significantly lower information loss, prolonging the distance data can be sent without amplification. The research, conducted by teams from Microsoft Azure Fiber and the University of Southampton, marks a potential milestone for long-distance communication technology.

The new optical fiber uses a hollow air core, reducing the traditional issues of light absorption and signal degradation. Early tests indicate minimal information loss, suggesting light signals could journey 50% further before needing a boost. This advancement could pave the way for future communications, with the potential for even further loss reductions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

