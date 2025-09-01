Revolutionary Air-Core Optical Fiber Enhances Communication Speed and Distance

In a groundbreaking development, researchers have introduced an innovative optical fiber with an air-core design, allowing light transmission through air rather than traditional solid glass. This change promises a 45% increase in data transmission speed.

Published in Nature Photonics, the study suggests this design could significantly lower information loss, prolonging the distance data can be sent without amplification. The research, conducted by teams from Microsoft Azure Fiber and the University of Southampton, marks a potential milestone for long-distance communication technology.

The new optical fiber uses a hollow air core, reducing the traditional issues of light absorption and signal degradation. Early tests indicate minimal information loss, suggesting light signals could journey 50% further before needing a boost. This advancement could pave the way for future communications, with the potential for even further loss reductions.

