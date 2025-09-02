Left Menu

High-Stakes Moves in Business and Politics Shake Markets

Financial Times highlights major developments, including Keir Starmer's Downing Street reorganization, suspected Russian interference with Ursula von der Leyen's plane GPS, and Revolut's $75 billion share offering. European banks seek cross-border regulatory relief, while McLaren's valuation surpasses £3 billion in a key stake sale.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-09-2025 08:01 IST | Created: 02-09-2025 08:01 IST
High-Stakes Moves in Business and Politics Shake Markets
Ursula von der Leyen

Significant shifts are underway as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces a major reorganization of his Downing Street team, aiming to stabilize his government amid declining Labour poll ratings.

In Europe, a potential geopolitical scandal unfolds as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane faced suspected Russian GPS jamming while flying to Bulgaria, raising serious security concerns.

Meanwhile, the financial sector buzzes with activity: Revolut stakes a claim for expansion with a $75 billion valuation, European banks lobby for reduced cross-border barriers, and McLaren's owners secure a £3 billion valuation in a transformative stake sale deal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investment Efforts

Palaniswami Criticizes Tamil Nadu Government on DGP Appointment and Investme...

 India
2
Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

Underdogs Shine Bright: Osaka and Auger-Aliassime's US Open Triumphs

 Global
3
Trilateral Harmony: Russia's Diplomatic Strides

Trilateral Harmony: Russia's Diplomatic Strides

 Global
4
Mumbai police issue notice to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, asking him to vacate Azad Maidan.

Mumbai police issue notice to Maratha quota leader Manoj Jarange, asking him...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital inclusion drives sustainable growth but inequalities persist

Breaking the scam cycle: AI intelligence redefines digital payment safety

AI drives shift from human–machine interaction to true cooperation

Smart finance, stronger harvests: Digital inclusion powers food security

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025