High-Stakes Moves in Business and Politics Shake Markets
Financial Times highlights major developments, including Keir Starmer's Downing Street reorganization, suspected Russian interference with Ursula von der Leyen's plane GPS, and Revolut's $75 billion share offering. European banks seek cross-border regulatory relief, while McLaren's valuation surpasses £3 billion in a key stake sale.
Significant shifts are underway as British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announces a major reorganization of his Downing Street team, aiming to stabilize his government amid declining Labour poll ratings.
In Europe, a potential geopolitical scandal unfolds as European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen's plane faced suspected Russian GPS jamming while flying to Bulgaria, raising serious security concerns.
Meanwhile, the financial sector buzzes with activity: Revolut stakes a claim for expansion with a $75 billion valuation, European banks lobby for reduced cross-border barriers, and McLaren's owners secure a £3 billion valuation in a transformative stake sale deal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
