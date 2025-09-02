India's Tech Leap: Semiconductor and Critical Minerals Mission

In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans to advance the India Semiconductor Mission and introduce a new Design-Linked Incentive Scheme, as announced during the Semicon India 2025 event.

Modi underscored the pivotal role of critical minerals in establishing robust digital infrastructure, pledging India's commitment to securing rare earth resources crucial for the technology sector.

The Prime Minister expressed optimism, envisaging a future where chips manufactured in India will drive transformative global technological advancements.

