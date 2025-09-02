India's Tech Leap: Semiconductor and Critical Minerals Mission
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced progress on the India Semiconductor Mission and the new Design-Linked Incentive Scheme. Speaking at Semicon India 2025, he emphasized the importance of critical minerals in digital infrastructure and highlighted the government's commitment to sourcing rare earth minerals to meet growing demand.
In a significant move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled plans to advance the India Semiconductor Mission and introduce a new Design-Linked Incentive Scheme, as announced during the Semicon India 2025 event.
Modi underscored the pivotal role of critical minerals in establishing robust digital infrastructure, pledging India's commitment to securing rare earth resources crucial for the technology sector.
The Prime Minister expressed optimism, envisaging a future where chips manufactured in India will drive transformative global technological advancements.
