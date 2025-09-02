Infosys Partners with One Bright Kobe for Kobe Arena's Green and Digital Transformation

Software behemoth Infosys has entered into a strategic multi-year collaboration with One Bright Kobe, the operator behind Glion Arena Kobe in Japan. Announced on Tuesday, this partnership designates Infosys as the Official Digital Innovation and Green Transformation Partner for the arena.

This collaboration aims to tap into Infosys Cobalt, a suite encompassing services, solutions, and platforms to expedite enterprises' cloud journeys. The objective is to minimize the carbon footprint of Kobe Arena, boost operational efficiency, and ensure memorable visitor experiences, according to Hideyuki Aoki, Vice President and Country Head of Japan at Infosys.

The arena, conceptualized as a commemorative landmark for the 30th anniversary of the Great Hanshin-Awaji Earthquake, will leverage Infosys' profound expertise in digital transformation. This includes advancements in cloud, AI, data analytics, and sustainability-focused innovations, noted Jun Shibuya, President of One Bright Kobe Corporation. Additionally, Infosys will develop a cloud-based data platform for a seamless digital experience.

