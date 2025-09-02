IITM Pravartak Launches Cutting-Edge Agentic AI Programme

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Pravartak has joined forces with Emeritus to launch an advanced course in Agentic AI and Applications. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights the growing demand for skills in AI development and data science, making this a timely intervention.

This five-month Professional Certificate Programme is tailored for AI professionals and domain specialists, gearing them to create sophisticated AI agents using cutting-edge tools like LangChain and OpenAI. It offers a hands-on curriculum designed to integrate AI into real-world operations, with a focus on innovation and efficiency.

Participants will gain IBM certification and support for career advancement, including resume reviews and networking opportunities. The programme features live online sessions, optional campus immersion, and capstone projects for an immersive learning experience.

