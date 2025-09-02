Left Menu

IITM Pravartak Launches Cutting-Edge Agentic AI Programme

IITM Pravartak, in partnership with Emeritus, has introduced a five-month Professional Certificate Programme in Agentic AI and Applications. It aims to equip professionals with skills to build autonomous AI agents using advanced tools. The curriculum is application-focused, integrating rigorous instruction with practical experience.

The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IITM) Pravartak has joined forces with Emeritus to launch an advanced course in Agentic AI and Applications. The World Economic Forum's Future of Jobs Report 2025 highlights the growing demand for skills in AI development and data science, making this a timely intervention.

This five-month Professional Certificate Programme is tailored for AI professionals and domain specialists, gearing them to create sophisticated AI agents using cutting-edge tools like LangChain and OpenAI. It offers a hands-on curriculum designed to integrate AI into real-world operations, with a focus on innovation and efficiency.

Participants will gain IBM certification and support for career advancement, including resume reviews and networking opportunities. The programme features live online sessions, optional campus immersion, and capstone projects for an immersive learning experience.

