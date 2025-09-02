MPs Call for Strengthening BSNL Amid Concerns Over Poor Telecom Coverage

At a recent parliamentary session, legislators called for enhancing telecom services in remote and border regions, criticizing the inadequate coverage provided by private operators and urging support for public carrier BSNL. The session focused on a CAG audit report addressing revenue sharing between telecom operators and the government.

Congress MP K C Venugopal, leading the Public Accounts Committee, underscored unresolved public grievances. Sources attending the meeting reported a heated discussion on poor telecom service, prevalent call drops, and the identified revenue underassessment amounting to Rs 2463.67 crore, leading to a major government focus to recoup these funds.

Officials stressed the notable growth in DoT revenues due to policy updates, highlighting BSNL's financial turnaround. Calls were made for public sector investment expansion, supported by recent recruitment efforts to strengthen revenue collection and assessment processes within the telecom sector.