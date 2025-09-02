Left Menu

MPs Call for Strengthening BSNL Amid Concerns Over Poor Telecom Coverage

Lawmakers have urged improvements in telecom services, particularly in remote areas, highlighting the poor coverage by private operators. During a Public Accounts Committee meeting, they discussed a CAG report on revenue sharing and emphasized bolstering public operator BSNL's infrastructure. Officials noted that policy changes have helped BSNL achieve profitability.

At a recent parliamentary session, legislators called for enhancing telecom services in remote and border regions, criticizing the inadequate coverage provided by private operators and urging support for public carrier BSNL. The session focused on a CAG audit report addressing revenue sharing between telecom operators and the government.

Congress MP K C Venugopal, leading the Public Accounts Committee, underscored unresolved public grievances. Sources attending the meeting reported a heated discussion on poor telecom service, prevalent call drops, and the identified revenue underassessment amounting to Rs 2463.67 crore, leading to a major government focus to recoup these funds.

Officials stressed the notable growth in DoT revenues due to policy updates, highlighting BSNL's financial turnaround. Calls were made for public sector investment expansion, supported by recent recruitment efforts to strengthen revenue collection and assessment processes within the telecom sector.

