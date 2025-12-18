Left Menu

Nuclear Tensions Rise Amid U.S.-Russia Standoff

Russia warns of appropriate retaliation if the United States resumes nuclear testing, according to Valery Gerasimov, Russian military chief. He emphasized that any initiated tests by the U.S. would prompt immediate counteractions, highlighting escalating tensions between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 18-12-2025 19:44 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 19:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russia

On Thursday, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, signaled a stern warning to the United States concerning nuclear tests.

According to Interfax news agency, Gerasimov stated that Russia would respond suitably if the U.S. decided to resume such tests, signaling potential countermeasures.

The statement reflects growing tension between the two nuclear powers, with Gerasimov underscoring that any action by the U.S. would trigger immediate Russian responses.

(With inputs from agencies.)

