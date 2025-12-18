Nuclear Tensions Rise Amid U.S.-Russia Standoff

On Thursday, Valery Gerasimov, chief of the general staff of Russia's armed forces, signaled a stern warning to the United States concerning nuclear tests.

According to Interfax news agency, Gerasimov stated that Russia would respond suitably if the U.S. decided to resume such tests, signaling potential countermeasures.

The statement reflects growing tension between the two nuclear powers, with Gerasimov underscoring that any action by the U.S. would trigger immediate Russian responses.

