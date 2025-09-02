Fall IPO Frenzy: Companies Embark on U.S. Market Comeback

In a significant move, a diverse range of companies from sectors as varied as cryptocurrency and consumer goods launched U.S. IPO roadshows on Tuesday. This marks the start of the post-Labor Day IPO season as worries regarding U.S. President Donald Trump's tariffs begin to diminish.

A variety of high-profile firms, ranging from Swedish fintech Klarna to the Winklevoss twins-backed Gemini crypto exchange, unveiled their IPO terms. Market analysts suggest the IPO landscape looks promising for the remainder of 2025, especially for technology and consumer-focused offerings.

As the U.S. stock markets remain strong, IPO activity is poised for an upswing. The data indicates resilience in the face of previous tariff concerns, signaling greater company confidence in going public despite ongoing political uncertainties.

(With inputs from agencies.)