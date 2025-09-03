Left Menu

Vikram's Launch: A Leap Towards India's Tech Independence

In a landmark development for India, the indigenous 32-bit microprocessor 'Vikram' was launched, marking significant progress in the nation's tech journey. Developed for ISRO's applications, it underscores India's innovation and aligns with PM Modi's vision of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'. It signifies India's emerging role as a global tech leader.

In a pivotal moment for India's technological advancement, the indigenous 32-bit microprocessor 'Vikram' was unveiled at a conclave in New Delhi. This milestone marks a significant step in India's pursuit of technological self-reliance, as highlighted by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday.

Developed entirely with indigenous technology, 'Vikram' is designed for usage in ISRO's space launch vehicles. The microprocessor's launch at Semicon India 2025 not only demonstrates the country's innovation capacity but also aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of an 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', a self-reliant India.

The initiative is set to bolster India's space technology and establish its technological prowess globally. It further serves as a catalyst for programs like 'Digital India' and 'Make in India', evidencing India's rapid progress from being a consumer to a manufacturer in semiconductor manufacturing under PM Modi's leadership.

