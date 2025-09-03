Market Jitters: Legal Ruling Shakes Wall Street as Trump's Tariffs Hang in Balance

Wall Street faced a sharp decline on Tuesday, kickstarting September with a flurry of investor apprehensions following a federal court's decision on President Donald Trump's tariffs. While the ruling deemed most of the tariffs illegal, the levies will stay in effect until October 14, pending further appeals.

The market's volatility spiked, with the CBOE index hitting its highest in four weeks. Investors are now grappling with whether Trump's actions have not only strained international relations but also sacrificed potential tariff-generated revenue, explained Oliver Pursche of Wealthspire Advisors.

September's reputation as a turbulent month for stocks has been reinforced by declines in the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq, partly attributed to apprehensions ahead of the upcoming Federal Reserve meeting. Meanwhile, sectors like real estate and technology are leading losses, with Kraft Heinz shares notably dropping 7.4% following a major corporate split.

