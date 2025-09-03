Left Menu

SEMICON India 2025: Forging a New Era in Semiconductor Innovation

India marked a pivotal moment in its semiconductor growth as Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated SEMICON India 2025. The event saw 20,000 participants from 48 countries. Key announcements included multiple MoUs and initiatives highlighting India’s potential to become a global semiconductor leader.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-09-2025 10:57 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 10:57 IST
SEMICON India 2025: Forging a New Era in Semiconductor Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant leap for India's semiconductor sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled SEMICON India 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. Returning from international tours, Modi emphasized India's ambition to become a global semiconductor leader, coining the phrase 'Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World.'

The international flagship event attracted over 20,000 delegates from 48 countries, featuring 1,275 booths and demonstrating unprecedented global trust in India's semiconductor future. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the first made-in-India chip, signifying critical advancements and a burgeoning design ecosystem, driven by academic talent and innovation.

SEMICON India 2025 showcased vital collaborations, with multiple MoUs signed to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities. India Deep Tech Investment Alliance pledged $1 billion for tech entrepreneurship, while international engagements emphasized India's rapidly growing prominence in the semiconductor industry, aligning with 'Modi's law' vision for exponential growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Meet: Putin and Kim's Beijing Bilateral Talks

Historic Meet: Putin and Kim's Beijing Bilateral Talks

 China
2
Opposition States Seek GST Compensation Ahead of Crucial Council Meeting

Opposition States Seek GST Compensation Ahead of Crucial Council Meeting

 India
3
Delhi Braces for High Waters: Minister Assures Safety Amid Rising Yamuna

Delhi Braces for High Waters: Minister Assures Safety Amid Rising Yamuna

 India
4
Punjab govt extends closure of schools, colleges till September 7 due to flood situation: Minister Harjot Singh Bains.

Punjab govt extends closure of schools, colleges till September 7 due to flo...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cloud computing supercharges business performance in digital era

From opportunity to risk: How AI is redefining modern journalism

Behavioural gaps in cybersecurity leave organizations exposed

AI booms as carbon ally, but energy demands threaten climate progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025