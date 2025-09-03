SEMICON India 2025: Forging a New Era in Semiconductor Innovation

In a significant leap for India's semiconductor sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled SEMICON India 2025 at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. Returning from international tours, Modi emphasized India's ambition to become a global semiconductor leader, coining the phrase 'Designed in India, Made in India, Trusted by the World.'

The international flagship event attracted over 20,000 delegates from 48 countries, featuring 1,275 booths and demonstrating unprecedented global trust in India's semiconductor future. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw introduced the first made-in-India chip, signifying critical advancements and a burgeoning design ecosystem, driven by academic talent and innovation.

SEMICON India 2025 showcased vital collaborations, with multiple MoUs signed to boost domestic manufacturing capabilities. India Deep Tech Investment Alliance pledged $1 billion for tech entrepreneurship, while international engagements emphasized India's rapidly growing prominence in the semiconductor industry, aligning with 'Modi's law' vision for exponential growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)