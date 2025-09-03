Left Menu

Uniting Minds: India as a Global Tech Powerhouse

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of industry-academia collaboration at IIT Kanpur to position India as a global tech hub. Highlighting discussions on AI, cyber security, and sustainability, he noted recent reforms have driven India's economy, urging reinvestment in innovation over profits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 03-09-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 16:14 IST
During his address at IIT Kanpur's Samanvay program, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the critical role of industry and academia collaboration in establishing India as a global hub for technology and sustainable development.

Emphasizing themes of coordination, innovation, and sustainability, Adityanath highlighted discussions on artificial intelligence and cyber security as avenues to improve citizens' quality of life and tackle global challenges. He praised recent reforms for advancing India to the fourth-largest economy, envisioning further ascent.

The chief minister called for innovation-focused reinvestment from industries and lauded IIT Kanpur's contributions, advocating for its leadership in the Deep-Tech India 2025 model. The unveiling of the National DeepTech Conference and the 'DeepTech Policy' aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a deep-tech-ready state with a USD 1 trillion economy target.

(With inputs from agencies.)

