Uniting Minds: India as a Global Tech Powerhouse

During his address at IIT Kanpur's Samanvay program, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath underscored the critical role of industry and academia collaboration in establishing India as a global hub for technology and sustainable development.

Emphasizing themes of coordination, innovation, and sustainability, Adityanath highlighted discussions on artificial intelligence and cyber security as avenues to improve citizens' quality of life and tackle global challenges. He praised recent reforms for advancing India to the fourth-largest economy, envisioning further ascent.

The chief minister called for innovation-focused reinvestment from industries and lauded IIT Kanpur's contributions, advocating for its leadership in the Deep-Tech India 2025 model. The unveiling of the National DeepTech Conference and the 'DeepTech Policy' aims to position Uttar Pradesh as a deep-tech-ready state with a USD 1 trillion economy target.

