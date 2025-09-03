Left Menu

Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

U.S. futures rebounded as Alphabet surged from a favorable antitrust ruling. The tech giant's win allows continued Chrome browser operations and lucrative deals. Meanwhile, investors focus on labor market data expected to influence the central bank's interest-rate decisions. Apple also benefited from the ruling, gaining 3.9%.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 17:24 IST
On Wednesday, futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made a recovery following Alphabet's success in a critical antitrust case. The tech company saw a 6.2% premarket rise after a judge ruled that Google would not have to divest its Chrome browser but must share data with competitors.

Apple experienced a 3.9% uptick as the ruling permits Google to maintain profitable payments to the iPhone manufacturer. Matt Britzman, a senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented, "This decision removes a major legal hurdle and indicates that courts are opting for pragmatic solutions over aggressive tactics."

Investors are now keenly awaiting labor market data to guide the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Amidst expectations of a rate cut, Wall Street's attention shifts as policymaker speeches are anticipated to provide further fiscal insights.

