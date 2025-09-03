Market Rebound: Alphabet's Antitrust Win Boosts Futures

On Wednesday, futures linked to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq made a recovery following Alphabet's success in a critical antitrust case. The tech company saw a 6.2% premarket rise after a judge ruled that Google would not have to divest its Chrome browser but must share data with competitors.

Apple experienced a 3.9% uptick as the ruling permits Google to maintain profitable payments to the iPhone manufacturer. Matt Britzman, a senior equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, commented, "This decision removes a major legal hurdle and indicates that courts are opting for pragmatic solutions over aggressive tactics."

Investors are now keenly awaiting labor market data to guide the Federal Reserve's rate decision. Amidst expectations of a rate cut, Wall Street's attention shifts as policymaker speeches are anticipated to provide further fiscal insights.

