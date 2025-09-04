Left Menu

Southeast Asia Unites: Cross-Border Food Orders Fuel Solidarity Amid Indonesian Protests

Southeast Asians are expressing solidarity with Indonesian delivery drivers amid protests over income inequality. This supportive gesture involves cross-border food orders via Grab, highlighting regional unity in the wake of tragic incidents involving drivers. Despite government opposition, the movement gains momentum fueled by social media engagement.

Updated: 04-09-2025 09:36 IST | Created: 04-09-2025 09:36 IST
In an unexpected turn of events, Southeast Asians are showing support for Indonesian delivery drivers amidst widespread protests over income inequality. The protests have gained international attention, particularly after the tragic death of a driver, Affan Kurniawan, during a demonstration in Jakarta.

A notable support movement sees people from Malaysia and beyond using platforms like Grab to send meals to these drivers. Orders often include notes urging recipients to either enjoy the meal or share it with their families, showcasing a gesture of unity across borders.

This expression of solidarity underscores regional concern for issues facing Indonesian ride-sharing drivers, including low wages and precarious work conditions. Despite attempts by authorities to quell the protests, the movement has garnered significant social media traction, symbolizing a broader push for fair treatment of these workers.

